Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 145,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $11.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

