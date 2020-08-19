Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 21,250 Shares

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 911,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,888,000 after purchasing an additional 855,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

