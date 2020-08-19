eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,013 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.77. 262,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,665,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,486 shares of company stock worth $3,864,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.