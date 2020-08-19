eBoost (EBST) Hits Market Cap of $166,418.29

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $166,418.29 and $55.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00518527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000839 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002714 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

