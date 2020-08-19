EchoLink Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,062.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $724,324.75 and approximately $35,062.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

