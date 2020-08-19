Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.86

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.86 and traded as low as $170.51. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst shares last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 126,075 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $160.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1,725.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Company Profile (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

