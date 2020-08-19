Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.24 million and $890.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.57 or 0.05608441 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

