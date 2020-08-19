Edward Griese Sells 648 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) SVP Edward Griese sold 648 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,068.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.90.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 17,844.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.