El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in El Paso Electric by 97.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in El Paso Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $68.40. 1,907,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,629. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

