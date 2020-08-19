Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Elastic N.V. (OTCMKTS:ESTC) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.25 and last traded at $93.53, approximately 831,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,362,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (OTCMKTS:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million.

Elastic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.