Electra Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.04 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electra has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $41,156.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Electra Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,565,580,310 coins and its circulating supply is 28,698,423,757 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

