Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.91. Electrameccanica Vehicles shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 31,767 shares.

SOLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

