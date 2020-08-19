Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

ELUXY stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. Electrolux has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

