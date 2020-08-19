Elixinol Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elixinol Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELLXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 130,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,424. Elixinol Global has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Elixinol Global Company Profile

Elixinol Global Limited engages in the industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis business in Australia. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and foods, and skincare products; and medicinal cannabis. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

