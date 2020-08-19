Ellaism Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 45.5% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $50,156.78 and approximately $62.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.93 or 0.03489010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058358 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

