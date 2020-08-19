Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,543,000 after buying an additional 239,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after purchasing an additional 156,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,412,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,661,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. 34,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

