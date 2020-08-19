Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.22

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 20779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

