Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emx Royalty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 219,199 shares in the last quarter. Mason Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emx Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Emx Royalty by 90.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,805. Emx Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Emx Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

