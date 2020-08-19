Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.09% from the stock’s current price.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

EDVMF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. 28,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,327. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

