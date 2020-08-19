Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Down 4.5%

Endurance Gold Corp (CVE:EDG)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 7,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 47,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and heavy rare earth metals. It principally holds 100% interest in McCord Gold property comprising 40 mineral claims located in the Fairbanks mining district, Alaska. Endurance Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

