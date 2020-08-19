Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.88 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00014858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $54.88 million and $1.12 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00140603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.01755883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00190672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000227 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00136418 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 31,369,555 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

