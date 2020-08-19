Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the July 30th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHSF. CIBC upped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enghouse Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enghouse Systems from $46.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enghouse Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of EGHSF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

