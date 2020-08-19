Enigma Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.54 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $41.02 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00004654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

