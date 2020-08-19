Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Update

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVC. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Entravision Communication stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 2,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,144. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.38. Entravision Communication has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. On average, analysts expect that Entravision Communication will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

