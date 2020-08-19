EOS (EOS) Price Up 9.7% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00028355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ABCC, CPDAX and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and approximately $3.38 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,022,034,072 coins and its circulating supply is 935,334,062 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Kuna, DOBI trade, Gate.io, ABCC, QBTC, BtcTrade.im, Tidebit, Fatbtc, BitMart, Cobinhood, Upbit, Rfinex, TOPBTC, Kraken, RightBTC, BigONE, Koinex, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, LBank, Bitbns, CoinBene, Exmo, EXX, OpenLedger DEX, C2CX, CoinTiger, Coinone, HitBTC, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Poloniex, DragonEX, Neraex, Instant Bitex, YoBit, CoinEx, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Liqui, GOPAX, ChaoEX, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Livecoin, BitFlip, IDCM, COSS, Huobi, OEX, IDAX, Tidex, Bit-Z, OKEx, BCEX, Coinrail, CoinExchange, Exrates, Mercatox, Cryptomate, CPDAX, Binance, Vebitcoin, Bibox, Hotbit, Coindeal, Ovis and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

