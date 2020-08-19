Equal Market Cap Hits $273,963.47 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a total market cap of $273,963.47 and $1,327.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Equal

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

