Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,896,000 after acquiring an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $780.52.

EQIX stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $779.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,404. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $805.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $745.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total transaction of $767,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,100,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total transaction of $879,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,430 shares of company stock worth $4,657,389 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

