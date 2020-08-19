Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NOG. TheStreet lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

NOG opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,649 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 800.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 951,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 846,222 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 497,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,071 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.