Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

AQN opened at C$18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$13.84 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,135,846.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 60.28%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

