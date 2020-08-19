Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 19th (AFYA, BLD, CMD, FSLY, IBP, NS, RP, TBNK, TRGP, W)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 19th:

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD). BofA Securities issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). Bank of America Corp issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

