Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 19th (A, ADZN, ATD.B, BMO, BNS, CEU, CFF, CFP, CM, CWX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 19th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $99.00 to $103.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$2.00 to C$1.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$79.00 to C$80.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$60.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.35 to C$1.20.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$23.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$99.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$0.80.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price reduced by Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) was given a C$0.85 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$28.00 to C$33.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

MediaValet (CVE:MVP) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$61.00 to C$63.00.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$7.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$95.00 to C$95.50.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$60.50.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.40. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$85.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$74.00 to C$82.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

