Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 19th (A, AAP, ADMP, ARNGF, BLUE, CNFR, CREE, DKNG, DLPN, DQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 19th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian. They currently have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Charter Equity.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:EANRF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a $1.65 target price on the stock.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

TAG Immobilien (SWX:TEG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Warburg Research.

TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian. Laurentian currently has a $8.65 price target on the stock.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

