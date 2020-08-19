Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERRPF. Raymond James raised their price target on Ero Copper from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 4,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.