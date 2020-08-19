Espers Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Espers has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00774554 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.01581819 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,807.80 or 1.00285086 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00140715 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.