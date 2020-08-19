Essentia Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $11,106.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Essentia has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.20 or 0.05478414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

