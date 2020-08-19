Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.57 Million

Eterbase Utility Token (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Eterbase Utility Token has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Eterbase Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $10.00 worth of Eterbase Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.04 or 0.05566934 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Utility Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Utility Token’s official website is www.eterbase.com. The official message board for Eterbase Utility Token is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Eterbase Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

