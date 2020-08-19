Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 42.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $127,641.16 and $8,167.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,015,987 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

