Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $23,579.18

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $23,579.18 and approximately $22,389.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $648.41 or 0.05520451 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003554 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045640 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,648,388 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.