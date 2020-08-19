Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $6.85 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $6.85 or 0.00058156 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, ZB.COM, Liquid and Binance. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $796.20 million and approximately $744.62 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.03460968 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene, FCoin, Coinroom, Liquid, Ovis, Koineks, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Coinbase Pro, C2CX, BitForex, Coinone, QBTC, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bitsane, Korbit, Kraken, BTC Markets, BtcTrade.im, Binance, Coinhub, Bit-Z, CoinEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, RightBTC, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Bitbns, Gatehub, ChaoEX, Coinut, YoBit, Coinsuper, Exrates, Upbit, OKCoin International, Bibox, Exmo, BCEX, CoinTiger, Instant Bitex, LBank, ABCC, BigONE, Stocks.Exchange, HBUS, Indodax, Bittrex, C-CEX, Coinnest, CPDAX, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

