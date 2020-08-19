Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $76,968.60 and approximately $60.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.05538324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00046145 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,657,361 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.