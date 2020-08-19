Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Etherparty has a market cap of $776,243.95 and $18,500.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039391 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $650.30 or 0.05531846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

