Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) Trading Down 0%

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.71 and last traded at $44.73, 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the first quarter worth $761,000. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the second quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 551.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

