EUNO (EUNO) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $7,481.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.01532742 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 39,428,678 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,471 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

