Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $173.96

Eurocell PLC (LON:ECEL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.96 and traded as high as $177.40. Eurocell shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 8,751 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECEL. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Eurocell from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 173.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

Eurocell Company Profile (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.