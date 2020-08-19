Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS: ERFSF):

8/13/2020 – Eurofins Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

8/12/2020 – Eurofins Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $880.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Eurofins Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/10/2020 – Eurofins Scientific had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/10/2020 – Eurofins Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/1/2020 – Eurofins Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF opened at $809.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $664.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.86. Eurofins Scientific SE has a 52-week low of $412.04 and a 52-week high of $824.25.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

