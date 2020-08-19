Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.82. Euronav shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 57,518 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. DNB Markets upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.81%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 589.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,104 shares during the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,930,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,223,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,752,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,400,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 770,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

