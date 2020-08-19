Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $609.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post $609.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.90 million to $616.51 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of EEFT opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

