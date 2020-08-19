Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,524 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,901,000 after acquiring an additional 723,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 566.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 426,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,718,000 after acquiring an additional 362,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 240,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 860,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after acquiring an additional 218,676 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.