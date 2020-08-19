Eva Cash (EVC) Market Cap Achieves $14,795.32

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. In the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Eva Cash has a market cap of $14,795.32 and approximately $48.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039355 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.05496393 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045790 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

