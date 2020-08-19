Evedo (EVED) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $753,580.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Evedo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $279,988.17 and approximately $753,580.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $661.94 or 0.05620164 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00046217 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,571,790 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.